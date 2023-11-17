Phyna, a well-known BBNaija star, has fiercely criticized Sex therapist Blessing CEO for her remarks about women from Benin.

The socialite, who is from Ebonyi, had claimed that the majority of mothers in Benin are irresponsible and only care about forcing their daughters to sell their bodies for money.

Phyna, who is from Edo, reacted to this criticism by blasting Blessing CEO for labeling all Benin mothers as irresponsible.

She cautioned her to be cautious of the language she uses to chase after her clout.

“Blessingceo, I’m not saying you shouldn’t speak up or go after your clout as usual, but I implore you, in God’s name, don’t think you’re so smart that you can come play with the Benin people… how dare you open your mouth and say that all women in Benin are Ashawo!!!!!!!! Say no responsible mother, Omo, it seems like you’ve crossed the line o😡 where do you think your madness ends and another person’s begins…

Abi did you smoke the wrong blunt? What is wrong with you?”

In another post, she added:

“Key phrases for the hypocrites sobbing in my comment section…

She said there are no Responsible mothers in Benin…. That’s her also calling my mom and all other moms in my Tribe irresponsible…….

She said all the women, including mothers, are ashawo and can rarely raise a child responsibly, hereby calling almost all Edo/Benin borns irresponsible

BLESSING CEO has crossed the line and she must apologize ASAP

Hypocrites keep crying🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣

#ISAIDWHATISAID”

See below:

ALSO READ: “Life no hard, na you dey find dollars” – Lady surprises sister with money bouquet of 5, 10, 50 naira, her reaction trends