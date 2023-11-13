Famous disc jockey Cuppy is overjoyed to have secured a partnership with British Airways.

The disc jockey turned a year old a few days ago, and it appears that opportunities are starting to present themselves.

DJ Cuppy announced on her Instagram page that her playlists would now be accessible to travelers as part of her collaboration with the airline.

“Excited to share that I’ve teamed up with @British_Airways ✈️🎀 I’m bringing BOOMING BEATS to flyers in the sky. Anyone travelling LONG HAUL can listen to my exclusive playlist, so check it out! 🎶🧁,” she wrote.

Disclosing the deal via the main page, British Airways wrote in part;

“British Airways is bringing Nigerian-born musician. Cuppy’s Afrobeats to flyers, with an exclusive playlist available onboard from November 1. Londoner, Cuppy, whose DJ skills have taken her to over 30 countries across the globe, has curated her top tracks for the airline’s inflight entertainment system.

To celebrate the increase in the number of flights between Africa and London with the launch of British Airways’ new route from Accra to London Gatwick – in addition to its daily services to London Heathrow -Cuppy has created a playlist that transports travellers to a far-away paradise before their flight has even touched down.”