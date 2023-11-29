In a recent interview, Nigerian singer Teni discussed her interactions with fellow artist Davido Adeleke.

When asked if she was bothered by Davido calling her ‘younger sister’ publicly despite being the same age, Teni revealed she wasn’t offended.

She shared an instance where Davido pleasantly surprised her during a shoot.

Despite having other commitments, he stayed, ensuring everything they needed for the shoot was completed before leaving.

In her words:

“Younger sister and so? Why does my driver that senior me call me madam? Do you know what Davido did? I have a witness. He had a meeting but he stayed at that shoot. He made me blow. Davido stayed, did everything we wanted him to do. I’m an artist myself. If I have a meeting, I will leave.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW;