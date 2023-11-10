Wizkid, the Nigerian singer professionally known as Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, sparked discussions after revealing he couldn’t walk again due to consuming eba and egusi soup.

In a video circulating online, Wizkid humorously mentioned the impact of the meal on him, stating, “I no fit move; this eba and egusi don injure me.”

Concerned fans flooded the comment section with opinions and condolences, with some speculating about the homemade nature of the dish and others appreciating Wizkid’s playful personality.

This video of Wizkid lives rent free in my head. This Eba and egusi don injure me, I no fit move 😂 pic.twitter.com/aRSh4z8b5L — OLAMIDE 🌸💖 (@Olamide0fficial) November 10, 2023

@omocr7: “Na iya bolu prepare home made egusi for baba?”

@Ham_mayour: “Abi e no wan tell us truth, maybe that eba na Jada P.”

@emmanuel28508: “Baba use loud pressure the eba egusi go down.”

@Mautiin01: “Macahala no go kiii me he said i no fit move.”