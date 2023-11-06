Legendary former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has voiced his support for the current manager, Erik ten Hag, amidst the club’s ongoing struggles.

Ten Hag has been facing pressure as Manchester United is enduring their worst start to a season in over six decades.

However, The UK Sun reports that Ferguson has expressed his unwavering support for Ten Hag and believes that it would be premature to dismiss him at this stage.

Ferguson is said to have confidence in the character and mentality of the former Ajax manager, believing that Ten Hag has what it takes to steer the club in the right direction. He is reportedly prepared to advise the club’s investors to stand by Ten Hag.