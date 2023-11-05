Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, has reacted to the video of love interest, Pere Egbi with a mystery lady in Ghana.

It would be recalled that that Nollywood actor Pere and Mercy Eke had a romantic relationship while they were participating on Big Brother Naija. Their connection began towards the end of their time in the house. After leaving the Big Brother Naija house, Pere consistently spoke about their relationship in various interviews.

However, things took an unexpected turn when a video surfaced showing Mercy celebrating a surprise gift from a mystery man. Initially, many had thought that the gift was from Pere, but he quickly came out to say that it was not from him which has since sparked a speculation about another man in Mercy’s life.

Reacting to the recent video of Pere and a mystery lady in Ghana, Mercy took to her X page and wrote; “Game over. Demon time,” hinting at forthcoming revelations in this unfolding drama.