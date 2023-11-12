2 years after being bedridden with an unknown ailment, Nollywood actress, Halimah Abubakar has made a public appearance.

The screen goddess stepped out in style in Kogi State for the Governorship election on Saturday, November 11.

Sharing photos online, she expressed how honoured she was to be back in her State as she revealed that it was her first outing in 2 years.

Expressing gratitude to her creator, she thanked Him for showing up for her.

“It was an honor Kogi State. Nothing like home. Kogi State election. My first outing in 2 years. God showed up for me. Amb Halima Abubakar”, She wrote.

Many took to her comment section to join her in praising God as they reveal they can’t wait to see her back on screen.

See reactions below;

Joycee Miko wrote, “Good to see you my Amazonian. Please put your story in a movie. Thank Almighty God for your healing.

Udo Sweet wrote, “Please give us one movie

Faithia Bang wrote, “Thank God for His grace upon life. He will continue to protect you

I Am Omah Oluchukwu Blessing wrote, “And the Lord showed u Mercy, what God cannot do doesn’t exist

Bm Diva Place wrote, “Your healing is not by chance, it divine and it is permanent IJN Amen

Tessy Blushy wrote, “And yes the queen went all out for her great state. May God continue to guard and protect you against evil”.