Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has made a fresh alleging that popular comedian AY Makun referred to his daughter as a dog.

In a video currently making round on social media, the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, emphasized that he has always supported the singer and sent him his condolences when his house burned down.

Despite this, AY made several jokes about him and his daughter, referring to his daughter as a dog.

In his words: “They said I laughed when AY Makun’s house burned down, but if you follow me often, you’d know that the day his house caught fire, I went live without delay.”

“As they were trying to extinguish the fire, I was live, except for the moment you portrayed my daughter as a dog in your skit video, making jokes about my trials and tribulations.”

He went on to describe AY as a master of dry jokes with a smelly mouth.

Watch the video below;

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMjteASRt/

Check out reactions trailing the video;

Odigrima: “‎I love seun a respecta of no one you do any how you collect.”

Thy lord is good: “‎Seriously it crazy for all the comedians you can’t use people to make joke.”

Mercy: “‎Na mumu person still dey wait for karma. Nothing like karma. if somebody offends you and you feel bad about it, revenge immediately if you can.”

abiodunhussain335: “‎Bro, insulting ur daughter was really low. I feel real bad hearing this. which kind skit be that using someone pain to catch fun?”