Controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday believes that there is no difference between London and Lagos because she can spend up to an hour hold up in traffic.

The curvaceous movie star is currently in London, United Kingdom, and has recounted her experiences in the British capital so far.

The actress, however, admit that she had been stuck in traffic for up to an hour in Plumstead, London, with no cars moving.

She wondered how the European country differed from Lagos, where similar occurrences were common.

Nkechi Blessing wrote:

“How this una London take different from Lagos now? Almost 1 hour inside traffic…SMH!!!”

It would be recalled that the Nollywood actress and her young lover had been rumoured to have broken up after many months of dating.

See her post below: