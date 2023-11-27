Well-known Nigerian comedian Helen Paul talked candidly about her personal struggles, including how her boss had tried to talk her husband out of marrying her and even made fun of her personality in front of him.

In a podcast interview, Helen revealed the startling information regarding the meddling in her extramarital affairs.

The comedian, who is blissfully wed to Femi Bamisile and has three sons and a daughter, spoke candidly about the event.

Helen claims that her boss even called her husband, Femi Bamisile, to voice concerns regarding their relationship.

My boss called my husband to say, ‘Femi, is it that kind of Helen you want to date? You’re more than this,’” Helen stated during the podcast.

She also revealed that her spouse had responded to the meddling in a lighthearted but firm manner.

And he said, ‘No, if you want to just enjoy yourself with her, it’s OK o,’” Helen added.

The comedian went on to recount another incident that happened when she showed her husband around TVC where she works.

“I took Femi to my own office then in TVC. My HR looked at Femi and said, ‘Look at how clean you are, a lawyer, why the choice of Helen?,” she said.

See below;