Nigerian actor, Charles Inojie has recounted his bitter childhood experience of being abandoned by his mother and neglected by his father.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, the actor revealed that his parents divorced when he was just eight months old, and his mother left him, leaving him to be raised by his father and his new wife.

After his mother left them when he was only 1, his father remarried and prioritize his new wife over him.

One day, his step mother gave his father an ultimatum: To choose between her and his son. He ended up choosing his wife.

When he gained admission to the University at 20years, his stepmother influenced his father not to cater for him as she told him to wait till her child grow up so they could attend university together.

“When I wanted to go to the University, I became back to the house to tell him I have gotten admission. The woman began to laugh, faced my Dad and told him ‘If this one has to go the University, he will wait for my own child to grow so they will go together’, that is a child I an older than with 18 to 20 years” he said.

It took him a life time; one of the darkest poverty, deprivation and isolation – before reuniting with his parents again.

The story of meeting both again is also heartbreaking.

When Charles Inojie met his mother, there was already a huge strained between them as he didn’t have any emotional attachment towards her.

She died at 58 and had 16 children all together.

Years later when he went to meet his father for blessings as he was about to start working, his father didn’t want to see him because he was ashamed he had abandoned him all these years.

“I met him and we sat for close to thirty minutes, nobody talked. I was crying, he was crying. I said ‘I have to start going but that I am now out of school. My first work, they said Papa must pray for his child’. I bought a drink and put N5000 in an envelop and asked that he prays for me and he said he wasn’t going to touch it and that his conscience will not let him having not contributed a dime.”the Nollywood icon said.

Watch below;

ALSO READ: “I was busy chesting her bullets when she was doing me wickedness” – Sarah Martins resumes dragging ex-bestie, Judy Austin