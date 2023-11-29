Big Brother Naija All-Stars housemate, Pere Egbi has clearly stated that he is not in a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Mercy Eke.

In a message to Percy shippers, the reality star expressed his gratitude to them for their love and support.

He says that he appreciates their “efforts and care from inception.”

However, Pere Egbi wants to make it clear that he is not dating Mercy Eke. He kindly asked them to stop sending him gifts with Eke’s name on them.

He wrote,

“Dear shippers while I appreciate your efforts and care from inception, I would love to be clear on one thing I am not dating Mercy Eke. So please cease with the flowers mentioning her name. This is as concise as I can be”.

See below;

