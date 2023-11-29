Serena Williams, the retired American tennis icon and mother of two, recently shared a candid message with her numerous fans, now under the name X on her Twitter page.

In a post, she disclosed that contrary to assumptions, she isn’t feeling okay.

In a message addressed to her millions of followers, Serena emphasized the normalcy of not feeling okay every day, reassuring them that it’s acceptable to feel this way.

Offering words of encouragement, she expressed solidarity with those who are also struggling, hoping for a better tomorrow.

In her post, she wrote;

“I am not OK today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you”.

SEE POST BELOW;