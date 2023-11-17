Media personality Daddy Freeze recently voiced his stance, vehemently stating his reluctance to serve a deity that lacks the ability to resurrect young figures such as Mohbad and singer Osinachi.

This declaration came in the wake of Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s recounting of a remarkable event in America, where he prayed for a cessation of winter during his stay in Colorado, citing his disdain for the cold.

In response to Pastor Adeboye’s narrative, Daddy Freeze openly criticized the pastor, underscoring his refusal to worship a god incapable of intervening to save promising artists like Mohbad and Osinachi.

Furthermore, he emphasized his aversion to serving a god seemingly indifferent to the suffering of his adherents, especially those facing financial hardships due to the devaluation of the Nigerian currency.

SEE POST BELOW;