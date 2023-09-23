Reality star JMK has expressed her frustration with the human race. She spoke out about individuals whose intentions are not good and actively wish harm upon others.

The businesswoman didn’t hold back as she spoke out about the heart of man, while also reacting to the tragic passing of singer, Mohbad.

The curvaceous TV personality let out her frustrations that she wish she had come to the world as a Turkey rather than a human being.

“Mahn, sometimes you just gotta sit and wonder how human beings can be so vile! How can someone’s mistry be your source of happiness?! Omo, this world is too wked abeg. I’m getting to a point where

1 actually hate people so much!!

The heart of man is too too wked! And I’m not talking about just Mohbad’s de th. Even in your realities, you causing someone else’s pin, discomfort and sadness is eil! What do you stand to gain? pleasure? I have it here mehn. instablogga

1 wonder what life is like in the animal kingdom. I’m sure e better pass this waked world. I for just come as turkey or something. I’m mentally and emotionally exhausted mehn. Na everyday we dey preach kindness but all na lie. Despicable modakers”

