Olayiwola Wasabi, also known as Layi, a popular skitmaker, has revealed that the inspiration for his skits is a representation of some lawyers in Ibadan and Osogbo.

When asked about the inspiration for his famous skits, the up and coming Skitmaker revealed this in an interview with Cool FM.

He explained that he is a Bowen University Law graduate who worked at the Ministry of Justice in Ibadan, where he met many lawyers like that.

He also added that he did all of his internships in Osogbo, and lawyers used to hang around the court premises to find clients.

Layi admits that he didn’t always get to talk to the lawyers one-on-one, so he had to just observe them.

According to him, from the observation, he deduced what their daily lives might look like and that is what gave him comedic material.

Watch the video below;