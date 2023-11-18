BBNaija ‘Level Up’ winner, Phyna Unusual, continues to criticize relationship adviser Blessing Okoro for derogatory remarks made about Edo women.

Okoro claimed in a video that Edo women are uneducated and engage in prostitution in Europe.

In response, Phyna mocked Okoro for attempting to conceal her surgery scars with tattoo inks and slammed her for insulting her people.

She strongly condemned Okoro’s statements and threatened physical confrontation, demanding a public apology and a retraction of the offensive remarks about Edo women.

In her words;

“Mama Blessing CEO, no be you dem carry go police station wey come dey beg? No be you wey dem don shook shook come use tattoo cover your eczema?” “I no get respect, all those things you list about Edo people, you no list finish. 52-year-old woman, you no go focus on your life problems? Who told you Nigeria needs a therapist? Where your madness end, an there my mama own start”.

