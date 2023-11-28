The man, who was captured trying to hold the waist of BBNaija star, Tacha without her consent has finally reacted.

Taking to his Twitter page, he accused the reality star of violating his privacy and causing him embarrassment by posting the trending video.

The man, who was working as a stage manager at an event, claims that Tacha asked him for a photo backstage and then recorded the interaction and posted it to her social media account.

He says that he was not aware that he was being recorded and that the video has caused him embarrassment and damage to his reputation.

He has demanded a public apology from Tacha.

In his words;

“Hello everyone! I’d like to address a viral video featuring Tacha and i. I want to clarify that i was unaware of the video. She asked for a quick photo backstage.

And i obliged as i was assisting as a stage manager for the said show. If she had any concerns,she didnt express them. It seems like an attention-seeking move, explaining my delayed response. I’ve recieved calls and faced defamation from various sources, including brands, individuals and even my workplace.

Tacha, i hope you understand the gravity of this situation on my mental well-being and the risk to my image.

A public apology for the impact on my reputation would be appreciated. I look forward to your prompt response.”

See below;

