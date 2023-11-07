Popular Nigerian rap star, Phenom, has said he regrets not accepting Wizkid‘s offer to join his record label, Starboy entertainment years back.

The ace hip-hop artist said he received lucrative offers from Wizkid, Olamide and others to join their record labels while he was buzzing but he declined because he was “loyal” to the now defunct Knight House record label, where he was under contract at the time.

While Speaking in the latest episode of the Terms and Conditions podcast, the ‘Man Dem’ crooner said his career could have blossom if he had accepted to join Wizkid’s label.

He said:

“He [Wizkid] approached me at some point. We had this great chemistry. He said he wanted me on his team. He said wanted him and me to work on my album. But I was with a label. I’m that loyal. And I remember I ask my mum that’s what’s on ground and my mum was like, ‘No. You signed with this people, finish your contract with them.’ That was what it was, mehn.

“Even Wizkid’s deal was not as pleasant as many other that I don’t know. Me and Olamide had a conversation as well. But a lot of other guys approached me too. I had a deal of N100 million with a G-waggon at some point. I had the crazy deals.

“The only regret I do have was the fact that I was under fast life at that time so I could have crashed. So, I see it as a blessing as well because I don’t know what would have happened. But when I look at it, I’m like, ‘Damn! I should have taken that Wizkid’s deal.”