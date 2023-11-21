Karimot, sister-in-law of the late singer Mohbad, shared new insights into his final moments.

She suggested that his passing might have involved complications stemming from his interaction with certain individuals before a show in Ikorodu.

On her Instagram, Karimot mentioned that Mohbad had met these people at a bar shortly before the Ikorodu performance, three days before his death.

She emphasized the importance of reviewing videos from Mohbad’s Ikorodu show, hinting that his unusual behavior might not have been solely because of drugs.

Karimot raised concerns about the lack of discussion around the people Mohbad met before his passing.

In her words;

“I will not keep quiet or be shut up on why they hurriedly buried Mohbad. You are telling me to keep quiet and trying to shut me down. When he died, somebody donated money for them to bury him.” “72 hours before he died, Mohbad went to a bar to drink and eat with the same person, and the person who hosted the show in Ikorodu, did the person reach out to Mohbad’s widow? Please, Nigerians should go back to the video of Mohbad on stage and study his behaviour, he was not under the influence of drugs.”

