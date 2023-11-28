Reality star Angel Smith, has gone online to call out her boyfriend Soma for a personal issue, as she solicits for national prayers.

The former BBNaija contestant revealed the problem she is currently having with her lover, Soma, on her Twitter page.

She bemoaned Soma’s tendency to press the toothpaste towards the middle rather than the bottom.

Angel Smith is going through a tough moment, so she asked internet users to pray for her so she can get through this.

She wrote:

“Pray for me guys, I am going through a lot. I have fallen in love with a man who presses the middle of the toothpaste tube. My family and I will appreciate your prayers during this difficult time.”