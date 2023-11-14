Following his three nominations a few days ago, David Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido, has stated his desire to win his first Grammy Award in 2024.

This happens after Davido appeared in a short video with his cousin, singer Adebayo Adeleke, popularly known as B-Red, at a family get-together in Atlanta, Georgia, and claimed to be winning a Grammy.

The DMW singer was nominated for three awards, something B-Red had earlier boasted about.

Remember that Davido was added to the Grammy nomination list for the first time. Best Global Album, Best African Performance, and Best Global Music Performance were the three categories in which he received nominations.

Some fans reacted to the comment of Davido..

@_ognatty1: “If he wants to win it by all means, he can.”

@woleprime: “And to think of it, these cousins will sometimes be jealous of each other oo.”

@jareymusic: “At this point Davido should change his title to 003 cos 3 Grammy nominations no be beans ooo.”

@dwhales__: “Make Grammy sha give am because if e no bag anything come house e no go funny ooo.”

@expensivecomedy01: “Make Grammy pity am give am this one cus e nogo funny if e no win anyone o.”

Watch the video below: