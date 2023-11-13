Anita Brown, Afrobeats superstar Davido’s alleged pregnant sidekick, has boasted about the number of followers she earned following the controversy.

Following her accusation that Davido impregnated her, the US-based socialite revealed how she gained over 700,000 Instagram followers simply by raving on Instagram.

Anita Brown wrote, “Gained 700k followers from an Instagram rant. Imagine what I do when I’m released on streaming platforms and television. Y’all are still talking” Instagram”. I’m talking television, LOL”.

In response to a follower’s question regarding how to gain more followers, she stated that, strangely, Nigerians prefer negativity over-optimism in their involvement.

Taking to her comment section, a social media user asked, “So all I gotta do is rant for my followers to go up? Is that how that works??”.

Replying to him, Anita Brown said: “Lmao basically, they don’t like positivity they be lying. They live for negativity lmao”.