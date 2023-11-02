Veteran Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola has celebrated his beautiful wife Ruth Adekola’s birthday on social media.

The actor posted pictures and a video of himself and his wife on Instagram as a way to honor her.

Odunlade stated that on her birthday, he constantly runs out of things to say. He added that after 19 years of marriage, he has no regrets.

He wrote: “Ruth Abosede Adekola. I am always short of words on your birthday! It’s been 19 years now and you have never for one day make me regret the special Love that I have for you Arike baby.

“I appreciate you always. I pray will we live long to celebrate more years in Jesus name. IYAWO SAAMUALAJO.”

Four children are a blessing for their union.

Those who knew him well and those who wished him a good birthday sent messages in the comment box.

See reactions below:

tanimola_akinsola wrote: “MummyD4,God bless you ma’am 🙏Happy birthday to you Iyawo Oga wa❤️”

iyimi_gbola reacted: “Odun na your birthday? You wear ofi demands she still con dey spray you money so araeeee😂”

adesam_design01 said: “Happy birthday to the woman behind actor @odunomoadekola long life and prosperity”

akorinjesu wrote: “Happy birthday 🎉🥳 🥳 to you maami iya booda mi @odunomoadekola 😍😍😍😍😍😍you will do 120years in Jesus Name Amen”

