John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, has spoken out regarding the drama going on in his family.

The actor’s family, health, and assets have been the subject of issue after controversy, with Mr. Ibu’s adopted daughter, Jasmine, and his wife, Stella Maris, getting into fights.

Recently, popular blogger, Tosin Silverdam shared an audio recording where Mr Ibu confirmed that he slept with Jasmine.

In a new development, with another audio recordings, Mr Ibu and his daughter, Jasmine had a conversation about the trending rumors of his alleged infidelity with her.

Mr Ibu questioned the possibility of him sleeping with his own daughter. He bemoaned the extent at which the people of the world can go to spread rumors.

Jasmine also wondered where such allegations emanated from as she narrated the viral news she was seeing online.

The actor noted that he is not new to being a subject of gossip but God is still keeping him.

