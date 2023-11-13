Stella Maris Okafor, the wife of sick Nollywood star John Okafor a.k.a. Mr Ibu, cries out over her adopted daughter, Jasmine’s attempt to destabilise her marriage over donations received.

A recent article from an anonymous blogger detailed the ongoing feud between Jasmine and Stella over donations for the actor’s health.

Gistlover alleged that Mr Ibu’s wife aims to control the donation funds to support her extravagant lifestyle, mentioning her desire to acquire an iPhone 15 and new cars.

There was also a claim that she accessed N1 million from the donations through her account.

Stella Maris, in response, accused Jasmine of trying to single her out from her marriage. Describing these claims as false and hurtful, she declared her intent to confront Jasmine’s excessive involvement in her family affairs and related matters.

In her words;

“Hello, wonderful Nigerians, friends, and well wishes from all over the world. I want to use this medium to appreciate everyone who has contributed to the well-being of my husband. He is responding well to treatment and we believe we shall overcome this health challenge to the glory of God.

“Recently, there have been some malicious lies being peddled against me on social media as masterminded by Jasmine Chioma Okeke who wants to make me an outsider in my own home but God forbid. I will address my family affairs and other related matters when the time is right. For now, my husband’s health is most important”.