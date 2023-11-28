Sensational Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, better known as Tems says jumping out of a plane is the most dangerous thing she has ever done as she recalls skydiving experience.

Tems revealed how her uncle managed to convince her and the rest of her cousins to participate in the experience.

She recalled being excited at the prospect of going skydiving until she got into the plane.

As soon as they were up in the air, she changed her mind and just asked the rest of her family to jump from the plane without her.

However, her request was not granted and she was thrown off the plane.

Tems admits it was an exciting experience, one she would love to try again, although for a moment she thought she was going to die.