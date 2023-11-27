The Kogi Central Market in Kabba fell victim to a devastating fire on Monday, starting in the early hours and causing widespread destruction.

Traders and community members were left in shock and sorrow as the flames engulfed numerous businesses, impacting livelihoods profoundly.

Despite efforts from sympathizers, the intensity of the inferno posed challenges in containing it. Authorities are actively investigating the fire’s cause, considering possibilities such as electrical faults, negligence, or other contributing factors.

Residents of Kabba voiced concern over the market’s lack of firefighting equipment, emphasizing its potential role in curbing the blaze.

The absence of such resources has amplified the community’s distress, highlighting the significant blow to the local economy and people’s lives.

As investigations continue, the community grapples with the aftermath, seeking solace and contemplating the path to recovery.