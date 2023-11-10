American actress, Keke Palmer has filed for full custody of her 8-month-old son, Leodis, and a restraining order against his father, Darius Jackson.

In court documents filed on November 9, the movie star alleged that Jackson had physically and emotionally abused her multiple times throughout their two-year relationship.

Palmer described a recent incident in which Jackson trespassed into her home, threatened her, and physically attacked her.

The mother of one also provided screenshots of security footage that she claims shows Jackson striking her over a couch.

Palmer goes on to allege that Jackson has a history of abuse, including hitting her, choking her, and threatening to kill her.

She also claims that he has emotionally abused her by calling her names and putting her down.

Keke Palmer is seeking sole custody of Leodis and a restraining order that would prohibit Jackson from contacting her or coming near her or their son.

A hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 23.

ALSO READ: “Make una come and see. I removed Ekene Umenwa ‘s shoes on her wedding day before her husband” Chief Imo mocks critics (Video)