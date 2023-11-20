The award-winning singer Paul Okoye’s estranged wife, Anita Okoye, has many people salivating over her attire for an occasion.

The stylish mother of three made an elegant appearance while attending Davido’s Away Festival in Arizona.

She posted pictures from her outing and video from the event, which she went to with her friends, on her Instagram page.

“Outside for DavidoInAtlanta” she wrote.

Many people marveled over her dress in the comment area, complimenting her on her good looks despite being a mother of three.

One Hounton Deborah wrote, “Looking lie Osas and Lilian Esoro at the same time

One Powede Awujo wrote, “Such a beauty

One Sonita The Virtuous Girl wrote, “Sassy mixed with class

One V2m Official wrote, “Who else saw Beyonce’s face on Mama Abi?

One Tope Nwosu wrote, “It’s your outfit head to toe

One Gloria Kole wrote, “Your outfit is Gigi from head to toe

See her post: