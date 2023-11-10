Genny D Baddie finally speaks out after allegedly being expelled from Madonna University for participating in the viral Surround Sound TikTok trend.

Genny, along with thousands of other Nigerian female students, joined the viral trend of taping their phones to the ceiling and dancing insensitively.

Addressing the reports, the Madonna University student debunked the report of getting expelled from school; while affirming that the video of her participation in the viral trend was not posted by herself.

She made this known via her TikTok page where she emphasized the pain of seeing misunderstood reports of her alleged situation.

In her words;

“I’m thugging but damn my heart hurt yo. Is the fact am trying to clear the rumor that I have not been expelled but nobody is giving me a listening ear. I wasn’t even the one that posted the video but all this blogger are just spreading news and is getting situation out of hands.”

See reactions below;

Lisa 💖💖💝💝💝 said: “As far as them nor expell you you don’t need to explain cause the more you try to explain the more they turn deaf ears to you. You’ll be fine 🥰🥰.”

She is layefa opined: “Well just pray you don’t get expelled oo and if you don’t till you leave Madonna don’t post such abeg so you don’t waste your guidance money please.”

teebeet095 noted: “You go explain tire cus no evidence 😂.”

MJ🦄🦄 stated: “What has happened has happenedYou’ve gained publicity use this opportunity take blow oo I advice u start posting more videos just a piece of advice 🤷.”

ASIAPOWER00 noted: “Now now you enter school you don Dey Dey naked werrey no be you post am nah ghost post am now.”