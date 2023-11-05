A 44-year-old man shed tears of pain after learning that none of the four children his wife bore were truly his, as all children undergo DNA testing.

Mr Kola, who is from Ikire in Osun State, and his wife Toyin Arike welcomed four children together: Ayomide, 16, Sarah, 12, and two other children aged eight and five years.

However, in order to determine the paternity of all kids, a DNA test was carried out at the DDC DNA Diagnostic center in Alakoko, Osogbo, and the result made it known that Mr Kola is not the biological father of any of the 4 children.

Toyin, the man’s wife who works in the health sector, vehemently disagreed with the results as she protested that she didn’t know what samples had been taken.

“I don’t accept the result. I don’t accept it because I was not there when they took samples and I don’t know which sample they took, so, I don’t accept it. I can’t accept it because I know how I conceived those children,” she protested.

kadibya opined: “Looking like DNA tests will now need to be done along with Blood group for New borns”

tsg_world commented: “This world sef. I have been married for 19 years and the thought of replying another man hi don’t cross my mind. how do people go this far😢😢”

bright___r wrote: “Let’s assume the first one was a mistake but 4 children??? Omo! Some women are cruèl sha. 💔”

