A Nigerian man of Hausa origin has been devastated after a DNA test exposed that his two children are not biologically his.

He had been aware of paternity issues discussed on social media but lacked the financial means to conduct a DNA test.

Fortunately, his doctor brother offered to help, leading to the heartbreaking revelation that the children were not his own.

Upon returning home with this knowledge, he immediately confronted his wife, who was outside with their kids. She hurriedly took them inside to shield them from the conversation.

The wife denied the allegations, hiding her face and asserting that the man was indeed the father, feigning ignorance about his claims.

Distressed by her denial, the husband questioned if he was impotent, given that he had raised and cared for the children for an extended period.

He expressed his astonishment, pondering whether marrying a beautiful woman was a crime.

