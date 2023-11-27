May, the estranged wife of Yul Edochie, charmingly recalled their time together at a recent fashion show with actress Rita Dominic.

Renowned stylist Mai Atafo made a splash with his Spring/Summer Fashion ’24 Collection, collaborating with the well-known Scotch whisky brand The Macallan.

Many powerful individuals and notable figures from Nigeria’s entertainment industry attended the fashion show to support his artistic endeavor.

Similar to a bard weaving stories, May Edochie shared an incredible visual symphony on her Instagram account featuring Rita Dominic and herself.

The two notable women were seated there, conversing, smiling, and exchanging pleasantries with obvious warmth and deference.

Her post’s caption read, “Beautiful moment with the gorgeous diva”.

See her Instagram post below: