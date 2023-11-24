Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has allegedly denied being married to his new wife, Judy Austin.

According to reports, he denied this during his divorce hearing with ex-wife, May Edochie.

It could be recalled May had filed for divorce, demanding N100 million from Judy Austin for adultery.

Currently, she has gotten full custody of the kids.

It was gathered that during the court hearing, Yul Edochie allegedly denied being married to Judy Austin. He stated that May is his only wife.

According to Blogger, Cutie Juls, Judy had also confirmed that she is not married to Yul.

The couple even claimed that they were shocked to find out on blogs that they were married because the reports were false.

This has sparked debate online.

One Bet Zoom wrote, “In the post introducing her and his son, he referred to Judy as his second wife. He also made a post calling himself a proud polygamist, so how come he has amnesia and blaming the blogs?

One Life Of Homa wrote, “They are both clowns and should be in a circus performing

One Da Mola wrote, “So why did she now put Yul Edochie as surname

One Naija Beauty Hub wrote, “I’m just happy May is doing well. For herself and her children

One Obos Promise wrote, “Werey dey fear court case. No matter how you run, hand go still meet you

One Tosmal wrote, “This guy is a clown. Grade 1 smh

One General Sible wrote, “Yul Edochie is not a very bright young man. Failed in school and failed in real life. Such a disaster to even be associating with someone like Judy. With time you will see what Judy will do to him so he can learn a bitter lesson

One So Ruthless wrote, “I see a problem upfront. He is not going to let May go and will refuse to grant her divorce. Her best vet right now is separation for about 2-3 years after which court will speedily grant a divorce

One King Jay Beauty wrote, “She recently called herself Judy Yul Edochie in one of her recent videos”.

ALSO READ: “She did body joor” – Nancy Isime’s transformation video stirs reactions