Popular Comedian and actor, Shank Comics recently made an intriguing statement on the micro blogging platform X formerly known as Twitter, where he revealed that money does not guarantee happiness.

The skitmaker‘s tweet has sparked a debate on social media, highlighting the notion that wealth alone is not a sure path to a fulfilling life.

One of his followers responded to his tweet, suggesting that successful individuals sometimes undergo a transformation in their behaviour and attitude.

The follower insinuated that as people achieve success, they may develop an arrogance or disregard for others. They caution against letting such attitudes ruin one’s mood, stressing the importance of humility even in success.

These statement from Shank Comics challenge the general belief that wealth equals happiness, reminding people to value their well-being and contentment above material success.