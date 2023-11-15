Popular musician Mr. Eazi surprised many Nigerians during an interview on Naija FM when he spoke about his father-in-law, Femi Otedola, not owning a private jet.

The interviewer asked Mr. Eazi if he owns a private jet due to his frequent travels between countries. Mr. Eazi clarified that he usually travels using commercial planes.

When asked why he doesn’t use his father-in-law’s private jet, Mr. Eazi shared that Femi Otedola doesn’t actually own a private jet.

In his words;

“Most times na mix I dey use. I go enter commercial sometimes and when I dey go collect big money I got use private….My father-in-law sef no get private jet.”

