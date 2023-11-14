BBNaija couple, Pere Egbi and Mercy Eke’s relationship has been a hot topic of discussion among their fans.

Recent social media interactions between the two have sparked rumors that they might be back together.

On Twitter, Pere posted a message saying he missed someone, referring to them as “coconut head” and “agege muffin,” nicknames he has used for Mercy in the past.

“My coconut head and agege muffin I miss those lips.” He wrote.

This led many people to believe that the message was meant for her.

Mercy responded to Pere’s tweet with a playful “Hahaha gettattttttttt🙄,” which only intensified the speculation.

Its unclear if Pere Egbi and Mercy Eke are truly romantically involved or just maintaining a close friendship.

However, their social media banter has certainly captured the attention of their fans.

See their exchange below;



