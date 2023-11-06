An beautiful glimpse of the joy Nollywood actress Ekene Umenwa had during her bridal shower surfaced after her stunning and unforgettable wedding.

Recall that on Saturday, in front of friends and family in Benin City, Ekene tied the knot with the love of her life, Alex Kleanson.

On the other hand, the actress shared the highlights of her friends’ arranged bridal shower on Instagram.

In the little video, Ekene Umenwa and her friends danced to the smash song “Only Fine Girl” by Spyro before giving out gifts to everyone in attendance.

Expressing her happiness and appreciation, the newly wedded wife wrote;

“My girls choked me with love oh 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 na now I know say I am the only fine girl 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. How can I thank my sisters how can I thank them oh hmmm. I can’t thank you enough my baby I love you. You are the best decision I took I love you.”

