Following the release of a throwback photo of himself, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has left Nigerians in stitches.

The presenter and host of the show posted an old picture of himself from 2001 on his Twitter page.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu captioned the picture, saying, “21 years apart…,” indicating the years they were taken. My guy, fight for that hairline.

His hairline was almost receding in the old picture due to his large head, but it had miraculously grown back in the more recent one.

Several online users have made fun of the enormous disparity, with many asserting that his incredible transformation is the result of financial gain.

See post below:

See some reactions…

@ChinonduW said: “Na Money be fine BOBO”

@BossWhyt wrote: “When Kizz Daniel said “don’t worry about me worry about ur hairline”. He obviously wasn’t referring to u.”

@brodamike07 asked: “What can I use for my receding hairline or should I give up?”

@a_bayray added: “Where did the head go to?Wow. Lesson for today: Have money, money changes head shape and size.”

@iginipaul reacted: “Omo Ebuka you worwor that year oo see as money don purify you lol”

@Con_fidence15 said: “Dem never even born me when ebuka start to dey hot.”

@Snip1Sniper wrote: “Panel beater work for this head join bros lmao.”