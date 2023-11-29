Following their release from police custody, rapper Naira Marley reconnected with Zinoleesky and Sam Larry in a recent video.

Their reunion coincided with their prolonged detention amid suspicions concerning the demise of Naira Marley’s ex-signee, Mohbad.

During the widely circulated video, Zinoleesky appeared engaged in a cheerful conversation with Naira Marley and Sam Larry.

Fans lauded Zinoleesky‘s loyalty to his former mentor, Naira Marley, and also admired the captivating presence of the trio.

The public display marked the trio’s first appearance after enduring over five weeks of investigation while in police custody.

The reunion stirred conversations across social media, with admiration for Zinoleesky’s commitment and the intriguing camaraderie among the three artists becoming the focal point of discussion among fans and observers.

