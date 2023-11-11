Popular Nigerian actress, Omobewaji Oyediji better known as Mo Bewa has stated that Nigerian men are not romantic and have become irritable when trying to win over a lady.

In a recent interview with Punch Saturday Beats, the movie star said that men are always eager to be intimate with the lady, rather than take the time to be romantic and woo the woman.

She noted how desperate men can be by requesting that the lady comes over to their place, after just knowing them for a short while.

In her words:

“I don’t think Nigerian men are romantic. They don’t even know how to woo women anymore. They meet you and just want you to come over to their place immediately. They don’t want to waste time. I’m scared of Nigerian men.”