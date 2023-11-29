Nigerian singer, Omah Lay‘s hit song ‘Soso’ is ranked number one as the global streaming platform Apple Music unveiled the most streamed song in Nigeria for the year 2023.

Apple Music in the official release of its end of the year charts confirmed the most streamed song in every country.

The list was curated with the specific tracking period of November 2022 to October 31, 2023. The chart, which consists of the top 100 most streamed songs in Nigeria, saw Omah Lay hold the number one position on the chart with his hit song ‘Soso’, which was off his debut album ‘Boy Alone’.

Omah Lay’s debut album sent shockwaves in the music industry and the follow-up deluxe version which was released in 2023 also lived up to its expectations with one of the added songs, Reason also claiming a spot in the top 50 most streamed songs on Apple Music in Nigeria.

