Nollywood actress, Ruth Kadiri and her husband, Mr Ezerika are celebrating their 5th wedding anniversary today, October 5.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself and husband holding hands. Their face was not shown in the photo.

Sharing the photo, Ruth Kadiri described her husband as her play mate and cup of tea.

The mother of two revealed that their marriage is a source of peace and prosperity in her life.

She wrote;

‘My play mate❤️ 5years gone! It couldn’t have being with any one else… my cup of tea❤️ peace and prosperity has come from been your wife.

Happy anniversary 🥰”

See the post below;

