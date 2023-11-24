Lagos State Police Command arrested two sons of actor Mr Ibu, named Daniel and Val, along with his adopted child, Jasmine.

The arrests were made at the order of Mr Ibu’s wife, Stella Maris, amidst a social media dispute over control of the actor’s account.

Actress Doris Ogala shared this news on Instagram, stating that Jasmine and Mr Ibu’s sons were detained at Alagbon Police Station.

Allegations surfaced that Jasmine allegedly transferred N300 million from the account. Maris reportedly wanted to use the contributed funds for Mr Ibu’s treatment to buy a new house, claiming the current one is leaking.

However, investigations revealed that the contributed funds didn’t amount to N300 million. Doris Ogala’s claims on Instagram also alleged that Mr Ibu’s wife demanded the funds for house repairs and purchase, leading to the arrests.