Pretty Mike, a controversial Lagos socialite, creates a stir online as he attends an event with a luggage box containing a grown lady hidden inside.

Pretty Mike, born Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, is known for his controversial entrances at various events, which usually catch the attention of the attendees and, later, netizens who see them.

However, netizens have lambasted his display and show off as they conclude that most of them are usually demeaning and debasing especially to the womenfolk.

In his most recent display, he showed up at a party carrying a traveling box. He was dressed in an ethereal outfit and sported blonde hair.

Pretty Mike was seen gently and slowly rolling the box to the center where he finally set it flat and carefully commenced opening it.

Lo and behold, much to the shock and befuddlement of many, a full-grown lady was seen lying in a fetal position inside the box.

She shot up and then was commanded to her knees by Pretty Mike.

See how netizens reacted to it;

@Myrmontana remarked: “There is no greater danger to society than a bored rich man”

@pacifik_cruise wrote: “How are people even endorsing this kind of degradation of a fellow human being just for entertainment!… locking a woman inside a box, what kind of message are you passing across. This is absolute madness!”

@Sir_Blezene stated: “Weyrey, I talk am na woman. E nor just get Belle.”

@pacifik_cruise said: “This lifestyle don dey carry am dey go where him no know…😏”

@_IamSAT penned: “Like, nobody for that event fit help me burst one or two bottles on top this guy head?

Everything damn thing about dis guy dey vex me, walai 😂”

