Famous gospel musician Moses Bliss answered back to critics after making a cutesy encounter with actress Ekene Umenwa at her wedding.

When Ekene Umenwa knelt and gave the singer a tight hug during her wedding, everyone was talking about her. While some felt the show was inappropriate, others found it to be acceptable.

Recently, Moses Bliss updated his Instagram page with a brief note.

He wrote: “Lord my life is for your glory.”

See post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐬 (@mosesbliss)

Reacting, One pst_victory wrote: “ANYONE THAT HONOR YOU HAS HONORED CHRIST. MOSES NO ONE CAN BRING YOU DOWN. A MAN RAISED BY GOD CAN NEVER BE DETHRONED BY MEN. YOUR ANOINTING AND GRACE IS UNCOMMON. YOU ARE SET APART FOR THE LORDS ALONE. WHEN MEN AND WOMEN SEE YOU THEY SEE JESUS. YOU ARE A REPRESENTATIVE OF CHRIST ON EARTH. KEEP SOARING AND MAKING WAVE. YOU ARE MAKING JESUS TREND. WE LOVE ❤️ YOU SO MUCH📌.”

hee_vee_ay wrote: “Love you!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Ekene nor even hug you welll! Mtshewwwwww!!”

anita__chi wrote: “Fine Minister of God 💜💜 we love you 💜💜 I will resume savings for your groom price though I put hand inside chop small.”

majesty_daeze wrote: “Anywhere u go,ur presence speak ,the grace of God upon ur life is undiluted. May God never leave your side. More grace MOG.”

symply_cherry88 wrote: “You owe me a hug o😂😂😂 them go too cry.”

bishopchikancy wrote: “Free publicity 🔥🔥🔥❤️👏👏👏”