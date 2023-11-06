Nigerian Filmaker, Ifeanyi Alex Kleanson, Husband had reacted after his actress wife, Ekene Umenwa was criticized for kneeling and hugging Moses Bliss.

Recall that during her wedding, Popular Content creator, Deacon Famous surprised Ekene by inviting her favorite singer, Moses Bliss.

Out of excitement, Ekene knelt before him and also hugged him.

Sharing the video, Popular blogger, Instablog9ja wrote: “Actress, Ekene Umenwa ‘abandones’ her husband, goes on bended knees as singer Moses Bliss surprises her at her wedding ceremony_

This led to Ekene being criticized with many accusing her for allegedly disrespecting her husband.

Addressing this, Alex Kleanson appreciated Moses Bliss for surprising Ekene Umenwa during their wedding ceremony.

He then slammed Instablog9ja, asking the handler to close his/her mouth.

“When God is involved everything becomes rosy.. @ekene_umenwa God bless you @deacon_famous , @mosesbliss thank you for surprising my wife. God bless you. Please all of you should close your mouth @instablog9ja” he wrote.

See the comments below:

@ekene commented: ‘My king 👑 the crown over my head ❤️ God is involved may only the name of Jesus be praised amen 🙏 thank you my bestie @deacon_famous thank you my bro @mosesbliss I will forever be grateful you made my wedding more colorful ❤️”

@nwoko wrote: Shots fired. Her husband has said it all. You all jobless blogs should shut up. Out of all the troubles we’re experiencing in naija, you all chose to drag an excited innocent bride. Ndi mgbu

@melisa “This is the first time I’m commenting on your pictures the Lord yahweh bless your union 🙏 ✨ ❤ 🙌 ♥ 💖 don’t mind this blog she’s was so excited 😆 💖 💗 and she loves the Lord yahweh so much

@joan wrote; Tell them…busy body pple….congratulations jesus last baby and her hubby

Watch the video below;

