Afrobeats sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has become the youngest African artist to sell out the O2 Arena at the age of 23.

Rema, who is also one of the youngest ever to headline the prestigious arena, the multi-platinum-selling Nigerian musician and trailblazer has sold out a headlining London date that displays his status as an international music star.

Back in May he thrilled fans by announcing a remarkable show at the 20,000-seated capacity 02 Arena in London.

The singer is currently the hottest artiste in Africa, he reached a major career milestone in 2023 with ‘Rave & Roses’ which is the first African album in history to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify and spawned a global smash hit single ‘Calm Down’.

The concert will take place on Tuesday 14th November 2023, in support of his debut studio album, ‘Rave & Roses’.