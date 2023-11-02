Afrobeats superstar singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, said he has already done a lot to earn himself a spot in Afrobeats Hall of Fame.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner said he is not thinking about retiring from music anytime soon but if he should stop right now, his name would still to “be on the Afrobeats bible”.

He said if there were an Afrobeats bible, he would be on the front page of the “New Testament.”

The Edo-born singer was on the cover of the fourth edition of The New Wave issue of i-D Magazine.

“I’m not saying I want to stop. But if I say I want to stop right now, my name is still going to be on the Afrobeats bible, if there is an Afrobeats bible to be dropped. I’ll literally be in the New Testament, on the front page,” he said.

The 23-year-old singer also recounted how he was ridiculed because of his Bollywood-soundtrack-themed sound when he became famous in 2019.

He said,

“Everything they doubted, everything they laughed at me for, I built on it. They called me Indian Boy; I went to India. I’m the first artist to shut down four cities in India, 5000 capacity and above. No one can deny that I’ve impacted Afrobeats on a global scale.”